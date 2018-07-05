Virginia child predator arrested in Los Angeles after 18 years on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A child predator that had escaped authorities in Virginia for 18 years was arrested Tuesday at a Los Angeles homeless shelter.

William Branson Martin was convicted of sexually assaulting three young girls in Isle of Wight in 1989. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended, along with 20 years of probation.

In February 2000, after serving 10 years in prison, Martin disappeared and escaped law enforcement and his probation obligations for 18 years.

He was wanted for absconding from probation stemming from the 1989 conviction.

“After years of extensive investigations by the Virginia Department of Corrections and United States Marshals, information was eventually generated that Martin had been living in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, California,” said a U.S. Marshal spokesperson.

Martin was arrested without incident in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 3 by the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles.

“The apprehension of this fugitive is a direct result of the perseverance of our investigators and interagency cooperation that exists on our fugitive task forces,” said U.S. Marshal Robert Mathieson.

Martin is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia.