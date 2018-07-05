× Virginia Beach mother’s disappearance considered suspicious

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen July 1.

39-year-old Bellamy Malaki Gamboa was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Carrene Drive.

Police said Bellamy is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Due to the uncharacteristic behavior of Bellamy being away from her infant children and not showing up to work her disappearance is considered suspicious, WTKR reported.

Bellamy’s 2005 Gold four door Ford Focus was located on July 3, 2018 parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

Anyone with information regarding Bellamy’s location or information regarding her car should call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.