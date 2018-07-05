× The Broad, a woman-centric co-working space, expands downtown

RICHMOND, Va. — The city’s newest co-working venture has added more space just off Broad Street.

The Broad, which opened in February at 209 Foushee St. as a gathering place designed for women, recently added space in the same building.

Founder Ali Greenberg launched The Broad with 2,500 square feet and added 700 on the building’s second floor in late spring.

She said the additional square footage allows for flexibility.

“It’s one big open space for private events, lectures, workshops, things like that,” Greenberg said. “It opens up the community center aspect of it.”

