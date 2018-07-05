RICHMOND, VA – David S. McCarthy, Ph.D. is an author and Assistant History Professor at Richard Bland College of William and Mary. Through his interest and extensive research, his latest project is a labor of love. “Selling the CIA: Public Relations and the Culture of Secrecy” is his new book and David shared his inspiration.

You can get a signed copy of “Selling the CIA: Public Relations and the Culture of Secrecy” when he signs copies of his new book Friday, August 10th at the College of William & Mary Bookstore in Williamsburg from 2pm – 6pm.