Police charge suspect with strangling 2 Chesterfield women

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – On July 3, Chesterfield Police charged a man who they said was a suspect in two separate violent crimes against women.

Police arrested Emmanuel W. Clark, 18, of the 5100 block of Oakforest Drive in Chesterfield, on Tuesday, July 3. He has been charged with robbery, attempted forcible sodomy, strangulation and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The first assault occurred around 1:30 a.m. on June 18 in the 4900 block of August Road. In that incident, an adult female met an unknown adult male in front of a residence in that block.

As they were walking in the area, the male suggested they walk through a field to an unknown area, police said.

The female declined and walked back to her vehicle. The male followed her, pushed her into the vehicle and strangled her.

When she resisted, the suspect claimed to be a law enforcement officer. The victim escaped the vehicle and ran to a nearby residence for help.

Police said that Clark fled the area. In this event, he was charged with strangulation, abduction, assault and battery and impersonating a law enforcement officer in relation to this incident.

The other crime occurred at 1:40 a.m. on June 30, police responded to the intersection of Bexwood Court and Bexwood Drive for a reported disturbance.

An adult female reported that she had picked up an unknown adult male in the 10800 block of Hollytree Court.

As the woman drove, police said Clark directed her to pull into a driveway in the area of Alberta Court.

He then strangler her and attempted to force the victim to perform a sexual act, but the victim resisted. Clark exited the vehicle and fled on foot with the victim’s firearm and some cash.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Clark is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue their investigation into these incidents. Anyone with information about these incidents or any similar incidents should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.