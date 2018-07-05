× Leaders propose $36.3 million Chesterfield school off Hull Street

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Chesterfield leaders announced Thursday that they are making plans to build a brand new 900-student elementary school off Hull Street Road, to help manage overcrowding in some schools.

The $36 million project would mean less crowding in schools and on buses and serve as a major convenience for families in the Magnolia Green community.

Chesterfield school officials said the need is great because the area is growing fast, and thousands of new homes means thousands of new students.

“It gives an opportunity for the buses not to have so many students on the bus, there are several stops that the whole bus stop fills the bus, so it would take down a lot of the crowding and give the kids shorter rides home, especially now that they are changing the school start times,” said mother Shane Anderson.

The land in Magnolia Green has been approved for the school, which Is proposed to open in fall of 2020.

“It`s well needed and I think it will help them make a decision a lot quicker to buy houses in this community rather than go somewhere else,” said Robi Ahluwalia, a local realtor and parent.

Parents tell us it will be difficult for their kids to transfer schools and leave their friends, but the convenience will be invaluable.

“It also gives parents an opportunity to have a closer voting location which is in the long run, still all perks for us as residents,” Anderson added.

There will be a special meeting to vote on this and finalize the new school proposal on July 11.