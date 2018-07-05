Open date announced for Publix on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — The first Publix grocery store on Richmond’s Southside will open later this month almost a year after the chain officially entered the Richmond grocery store wars with the opening of their flagship store in Glen Allen.

Company officials said the Publix store at 7045 Forest Hill Avenue at the Shops at Stratford Hills is set to open Wednesday, July 25 at 7 a.m.

Publix purchased the former Martin’s store building last September after previously buying ten other Martin’s stores.

News that Publix was entering the Richmond market came in February of 2016 with the announcement of the Nuckols Place store, which sits on land originally readied by Ukrop’s before the family-owned grocery stores were sold to Martin’s parent company.

Then later that July the chain announced plans to buy ten of the Martin’s stores, whose futures were uncertain since the company the parent company that owned them, Ahold, merged with Food Lion’s parent company, Delhaiz. The company later announced plans to purchase several other Martin’s locations, including stores in Colonial Heights and Midlothian and Williamsburg.

The first completely renovated former Martin’s location, at The Shoppes at Crossridge in Glen Allen, reopened last August. Since then Publix has continued to open renovated stores as well as newly constructed stores in Metro Richmond.

Right now demolition is underway at the former Martin’s locations on West Broad Street (across from Costco) in Glen Allen and Three Chopt Road in Richmond. There has been no definitive word on the fate of the Carytown location after a Florida-based real estate group released design plans for the proposed Publix-anchored “Carytown Exchange” in May.

The chain now operates nine stores within greater Richmond.

Publix Stores Now Open:

Colonial Square Shopping Center in Colonial Heights (Former Martin’s)

Nuckols Place in Glen Allen (Newly constructed)

Virginia Center Marketplace in Glen Allen (Former Martin’s)

The Shoppes at Crossridge in Glen Allen (Former Martin’s)

John Rolfe Commons in Henrico (Former Martin’s)

Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center in Henrico (Former Martin’s)

White Oak Village in Henrico (Former Martin’s)

Harbour Pointe Shopping Center in Midlothian (Former Martin’s)

Brandy Creek Commons in Mechanicsville (Newly constructed)

Former Martin’s stores being converted to Publix:

Martin’s 3522 West Cary Street Richmond

Martin’s 7035 Three Chopt Road Richmond

Martin’s 9645 West Broad Street Glen Allen

Wegman’s inched out Publix as the most popular grocery chains in the U.S. for 2018, according to a study by the industry research firm Market Force. Publix tied with Wegmans for the top spot in 2017.