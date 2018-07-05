× Driver in Charlottesville rally death pleads not guilty to 30 hate crimes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The suspect behind last summer’s deadly vehicle incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, pleaded not guilty to 30 federal hate crime charges in federal court Thursday.

James Alex Fields, Jr., who was arrested in Charlottesville last August 12, pleaded not guilty to 30 counts, including a hate crime resulting in death and bodily injury, and racially motivated violent interference with “federally protected activity.”

The indictment adds a new federal civil rights dimension to the case that captured the nation’s attention when supremacist groups descended on the Virginia city and violent clashes erupted.

Prosecutors say Fields killed Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old Charlottesville paralegal, and injured others who were demonstrating against the “Unite the Right” rally. The event drew self-described “white nationalists” and other organizations who opposed the city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

Heyer’s friends and family packed the courtroom Thursday, July 5. One young woman left the hearing in tears.

Fields told the judge he is receiving treatment from a doctor for bi-polar, anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

He faces the death penalty on one of the federal charges.

Suspect in vehicle attack that killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens on August 12 in #Charlottesville pleads not guilty to 30 federal hate crimes charges. Trial set later. Friends and family of Heyer packed courtroom. One young woman left in tears during hearing @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/xMGZXgPA9e — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) July 5, 2018

“At the Department of Justice, we remain resolute that hateful ideologies will not have the last word and that their adherents will not get away with violent crimes against those they target,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a statement last week.

“Last summer’s violence in Charlottesville cut short a promising young life and shocked the nation. Today’s indictment should send a clear message to every would-be criminal in America that we aggressively prosecute violent crimes of hate that threaten the core principles of our nation.”

Fields already faces state first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges and the case was set for a trial this fall.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a Dodge Challenger stopping about a block and a half away from the protesters, reversing, then driving into the crowd before speeding away in reverse.

Fields could not be seen driving the car, but aerial footage from Virginia State Police showed him getting out of the car and on the ground after the collision.