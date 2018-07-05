× Police nab registered sex offender in bust targeting online predators

RICHMOND, Va. — A registered sex offender was busted by law enforcement authorities on July 3, as part of an operation targeting individuals who solicit minors via the internet.

Brent Allen Baldwin, age 48, was arrested and charged for trying to solicit a minor, younger than 15 but older than seven years.

Subsequent to the investigation, a subject was arrested for attempting to arrange sexual contact with an alleged juvenile female.

Baldwin was listed in the sex offender registry for indecent solicitation of a minor in 2002 in Cook County and then for use of communications system to contact a minor in Colonial Heights. He was convicted in Richmond, in 2016, for failure to register on the sex offender registry.