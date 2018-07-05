× Concerts around RVA

Bud Light presents Innsbrook After Hours 2018

July 6 (gates open at 5 p.m. — Lee Brice

July 7 (gates open at 3 p.m.) — Billy Currington

July 25 (gates open at 5 p.m.) — The Temptations & The Four Tops

July 28 (gates open at 5 p.m.) — Nelly

Aug. 22(gates open at 5 p.m.) — ZZ Top

Aug. 23 (gates open at 5 p.m.) — Kool & The Gang

Sept. 12 (gates open at 5 p.m.) — Ziggy Marley & Steep Pulse (All ages are welcome.)

All seats in Gold Circle require tickets. In general admission lawn, kids 10 and under are free with paying adult. Click here for details.

62nd annual Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell

July 6 at 8 p.m. — Michael Hawkins

July 8 at 5p.m. — Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

July 14 at 8 p.m. — Janet Martin band

July 15 at 8 p.m. — Trademark

For a complete list of concerts and events call 804-646-DELL

The Beacon Theatre at Hopewell

July 13 doors open 6:30 p.m. – The Spinners

July 15 doors open 6:30 p.m. – The Robert Cray Band

October 18 doors open 6:30 p.m. — Wynonna & the Big Noise

Details here