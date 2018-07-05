Concerts around RVA
Bud Light presents Innsbrook After Hours 2018
- July 6 (gates open at 5 p.m. — Lee Brice
- July 7 (gates open at 3 p.m.) — Billy Currington
- July 25 (gates open at 5 p.m.) — The Temptations & The Four Tops
- July 28 (gates open at 5 p.m.) — Nelly
- Aug. 22(gates open at 5 p.m.) — ZZ Top
- Aug. 23 (gates open at 5 p.m.) — Kool & The Gang
- Sept. 12 (gates open at 5 p.m.) — Ziggy Marley & Steep Pulse (All ages are welcome.)
All seats in Gold Circle require tickets. In general admission lawn, kids 10 and under are free with paying adult. Click here for details.
62nd annual Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell
- July 6 at 8 p.m. — Michael Hawkins
- July 8 at 5p.m. — Gospel Music Fest with The Belle
- July 14 at 8 p.m. — Janet Martin band
- July 15 at 8 p.m. — Trademark
For a complete list of concerts and events call 804-646-DELL
The Beacon Theatre at Hopewell
- July 13 doors open 6:30 p.m. – The Spinners
- July 15 doors open 6:30 p.m. – The Robert Cray Band
- October 18 doors open 6:30 p.m. — Wynonna & the Big Noise
