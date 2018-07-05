Dump truck loses load, closes River Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A stretch of River Road in Chesterfield County is closed Thursday afternoon after a dump truck spilled its load.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said the wreck happened in the 20200 block of River Road near the Amelia County line.

“The dump truck has dropped its load of gravel,” Story tweeted.

Chesterfield officers are investigating a crash involving a dump truck in the 20200 blk of River Rd. The dump truck has dropped it’s load of gravel. Road will be closed for several hours. No injuries reported. @CCPDVa @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/g1kqgIP1dF — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) July 5, 2018

Officials said that no one was injured.

The road will be closed for several hours while crews work to clean up the several tons of gravel, officials said.

