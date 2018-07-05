Newport News Police sting nets 14 prostitution arrests

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Fourteen arrests were made in a prostitution operation Newport News Police did on June 28 and 29.

The street level prostitution operation focused on the south district of the city and targeted both prostitutes and solicitors, WTKR reported.

After thorough investigation , 14 arrests were made for prostitution, including four narcotics-related arrests, police said. The majority of the arrests were made in the South district.

“We will continue these operations,” said Francis Hileman, Captain, Organized Crime Division. “Our officers have worked very hard with citizens in gathering the intelligence necessary to make these 14 arrests over two days and we commend them for their work and contribution to making our city a better place to live,” added Hileman.

Police did not release names or any more information as the investigation is ongoing.