Veterans color guard suits up at the Diamond: ‘We are proud to be Marines’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Excessive heat didn't stop the Marine Corp Veteran Color Guard based in Richmond from performing their duties at the Diamond Wednesday night.

The group of four Marine veterans suited up in the parking lot to present the flags at the Squirrel's Fourth of July game versus the Akron RubberDucks.

"We represent all the marines from 1775 until today - at least for the color guard presentation of the flags," said member Kevin O'Connor.

O'Connor was a sergeant during the Vietnam War and served from 1967 until 1973.

The men, whose ages range from 69 to mid-80's, said they felt honored to put on their dress blues despite the 90 degree weather.

"As far as they know we can be four young marines and not four old marines because we are just in uniform doing our Marine Corp thing," O'Connor explained.

The members have presented the flags at various events ranging from funerals, baseball games and at the Virginia War Memorial.

The Marines walked out to a sold out crowd at the Diamond.

"In essence, the stadium comes at attention for us," O'Connor said. "It's a nice feeling that you get that kind of respect and so does the flag. That is what the presentation is all about."

The men have been apart of the local Marine Corp Veteran Color Guard for about 15 years and show no signs of stopping.

The group walked off the baseball field to a thunderous applause and thank you's from the crowd.

"Why do we do it? Because we are proud to be Marines," O'Connor said proudly.