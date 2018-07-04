Some Church Hill neighbors disturbed by illegal fireworks shot in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some people in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood complained of hearing fireworks shot off throughout the week of July 4th.

In posts made to the Church Hill Facebook group, some people talked about the impact the blasts were having on their pets and day-to-day lives.

Quiana McCormick sat out on her porch in the Church Hill neighborhood Wednesday. She said that she, too, heard the fireworks from the night before as she walked down 25th Street Tuesday night.

"My heart was beating, it was palpitating so fast," said McCormick. "The fireworks have been going off for the past three or four days, my grandmother even said it."

She said she at first thought the fireworks were gunshots.

"It's the loud POW that gets you."

McCormick said she looked over and saw young children shooting off the fireworks unsupervised, which worried her even more.

Laws in most of central Virginia, including Richmond, Chesterfield, and Henrico prohibit all types of fireworks. McCormick said the laws are there for a reason.

"I mean the law is the law. If you teach kid to break the law they'll continue to do it," she said.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with the Richmond Fire Department said shooting off fireworks has led to serious injuries in the area.

"Unfortunately a man lost some of his fingers in a firework incident," said Lt. Armstrong.

But not everyone in the Church Hill neighborhood is bothered by the fireworks. "Personally it doesn't bother me at all... as long as people aren't leaving trash around or doing it at 3 a.m.," said Blake Herlick.

In Hanover County, some fireworks are legal. Many were out at firework stands purchasing them.

Frank Hall, otherwise known as 'Uncle Frank' works at Big Blast Fireworks, and said fireworks are part of the holiday.

"The bombs bursting in air, you think the star spangled banner.. it's just about being a patriot," said Hall.