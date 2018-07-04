Where you can see Fourth of July fireworks in Richmond 🎇

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are plenty of opportunities this Independence Day to see fireworks on the Fourth of July!🇺🇸

Chesterfield Fourth of July Celebration

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road

Cost: Free, but some children's events cost money

The event, held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds (across from L.C. Bird High School), includes an activity area for children*, food vendors and special entertainment. No alcohol, glass bottles, pets or personal fireworks are allowed. Blankets or lawn chairs are recommended. Limited parking; roads leading to fairgrounds will be closed when parking lots are full.

Colonial Heights Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. (rain date: July 5)

Where: 116 Southgate Square/off Charles Dimmock Parkway, Best viewing spots will be off Interstate 95, Exit 53 or 54 in the Southgate Square/Wal-Mart Area. Roslyn Landing Park will be closed from sunrise on the day of the fireworks display until the following day.

Cost: FREE

Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Dogwood Dell Fourth of July Celebration

When: 7:30 p.m. (fireworks at dusk)

Where: Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, 600 S Boulevard, Richmond VA 23220

Cost: Free, but bring money for food

What: Enjoy a free family Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell with the Richmond Concert Band. Come a bit early to get a seat within the Dell, bring the family and friends, and of course your picnic supper.

At 5:15 p.m., the Ephesus Drumline will march from Maymont to Dogwood Dell for a brief performance. At 5:45 p.m., the Richmond Concert Band jazz group will play several selections, followed by the reading of excerpts from the Declaration of Independence. The Richmond Concert Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. to perform a program of pop, patriotic music, and highlight the evening with the playing of the “1812 Overture,” which concludes with the annual fireworks display.

Fourth at the Fort, Independence Day Celebration

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)

Where: Williams Stadium, 836-898 Lee Ave, Fort Lee VA 23801

Cost: FREE

Admission and parking are free and open to the general public. KidZone tickets are $1 each or $20 for an unlimited access armband. To access Fort Lee for this event, drivers must be able to show a Driver’s License, current vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Adult passengers must show a Driver’s License or other government-issued photo identification. All vehicles are subject to search. The Fort says no pets, glass, backpacks, coolers, smoking, and tailgating.

Flying Squirrels Fireworks at the Diamond

When: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and first pitch is 6:35 p.m.

Where: 3001 N Boulevard, Richmond

What: The Squirrels take on the Akron Rubber Ducks, followed by a fireworks extravaganza after the game.

Cost: $8 general admission or $10 general admission insurance

Goochland Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. (rain date: July 5)

Where: Goochland Sports Complex — 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland

Cost: FREE

What: Bring the whole family and enjoy a night under the stars with Goochland’s fireworks. Park, picnic and watch the fireworks. No tailgating and alcohol prohibited.

Red, White, and Lights

When: Starts at 5 p.m. (fireworks and light show at 9:15 p.m.)

Where: Dorey Park at 2999 Darbytown Road

Cost: Free

What: Event usually held at Meadow Farm Museum but has moved this year. Family friendly event with the Richmond Symphony's Big Tent. There will be food for sale, and soft coolers are allowed with outside food allowed -- no alcohol though.

5-8 p.m. – Family Fun Zone

5 p.m. – DJ Lonnie B and Emcee Kelli Lemon

6 p.m. – Plunky & Oneness

8 p.m. – Richmond Symphony

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks & Laser-Light Show

Rocketts Red Glare

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Rocket's Landing

Cost: Free

What: This is the culmination of three days of festivities, including EVP Pro Beach Volleyball Championships, Restaurant RiVAlry, and RockZILLA Junior Challenge. The event does not allow pets or outside food and coolers. There will be food and beer trucks.