Foundation promotes ‘freedom to recover’ from addiction on Independence Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- The McShin Foundation hosts its annual Independence Day and Alumni Picnic Wednesday. Families came out for corn hole, music and food but most importantly to celebrate recovery.

President and co-founder of the McShin Foundation, John Shinholser, said that recovery, like the rights of Americans, should not be take for granted

"Our flag stands for a lot of things. Freedom to recover. It's important, it's a gift. Don't blow it," said Shinholser. "You have an opportunity to be free in recovery and you want to take advantage of that."

Founded in 2004, the McShin Foundation is a local non-profit that is a Peer to Peer Recovery Community Organization. The foundation hosts events not only for those in recovery but for their families as well.

McShin Foundation CEO Honesty Liller said that addiction has an affect on everyone who cares for that person and the foundation strives to heal families as well. She said that events like the picnic help people in recovery hold each other accountable.

"We hold these events so you guys are participants and the families can understand that we don't need to do drugs or drink alcohol to party and to have fun in recovery," said Liller.

Congressman A. Donald McEachin, D-VA 4th District, attended the picnic and said that the work being done at the foundation speaks to the principles of America.

"But this organization is special because it speaks to a lot of our values of a second chance, of a second opportunity," said McEachin.

For more information about the McShin Foundation and the services they provide, visit their website.

"This is a deadly illness but we can recover from it," Shinholser said.