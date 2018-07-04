Immigrants take citizenship oath on Fourth of July in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – This Fourth of July was a special one for 96 immigrants from more than 40 counties who spent part of their day becoming U.S. citizens in Richmond.

The special ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture coincided with the nation’s 242nd birthday.

And some of the new citizens had been waiting years to take the oath.

For example, the day was 18 years in the making for Veato Hernandez, who was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. when he was 14 years old.

“We could't sleep all night we was thinking about this,” Hernandez said. “This is the best day.”