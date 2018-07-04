Canadian police return to property linked to suspected serial killer, find ‘items of interest’

Toronto police on Wednesday returned to a home linked to suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur and discovered “items of interest,” a spokeswoman said.

The property in Toronto’s Mallory Crescent neighborhood was first searched earlier this year, leading to the discovery of the remains of seven men, found in planters seized from the home, police said. McArthur faces eight counts of first-degree murder.

Police dogs have searched at least 100 properties linked to McArthur over the past two months, and the dogs picked up a scent only at the property in Mallory Crescent, where the remains were found, Gray said, so police returned to that home on Wednesday.

Investigators will return to the property again on Thursday and probably be there for the next several weeks, Gray said.

Police said McArthur, who was arrested in January, buried his victims’ body parts in potted plants on properties where he worked as a self-employed landscaper. In April, authorities found the dismembered body of an eighth victim, a Sri Lankan native, in a potted plant connected to McArthur.

Authorities have said they are looking into 15 cold case killings from 1975 to 1997 to see if McArthur is linked to any of them.

McArthur had some sort of relationship with each of his victims, some of which were sexual, according to police.