× Two motorcycle operators flown to hospital after crash with truck

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Two motorcycle drivers have been flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that involved a work truck, confirmed Sergeant Keeli Hill with Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Hill confirmed that police are investigating an accident at Route 460 and Courthouse Road in Prince George.

The crash involved only the two motorcycle operators and a work truck.

Police said that the motorcycles hit the work truck. VSP MedFlight and VCU LifeEvac both responded and took both motorcycle operators to a local hospital.

Both are being treated for life-threatening injuries.