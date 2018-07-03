× Over 500 pounds of copper stolen from one Hanover location

HANOVER, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect connected to over 500 pounds of copper being stolen.

Since June 16, 2018, over 500 pounds of copper has been stolen from the 10400 block of Old Washington Highway.

The individual pictured below is believed to be involved in these thefts.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify this suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.