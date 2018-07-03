× Man checks himself into Richmond hospital after suffering face laceration

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was stabbed overnight after being held against his will.

Police said the man suffered a laceration to his face during an argument with another person.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 900 block of N 31st Street.

Officials say the man walked into the Richmond Community Hospital to report the stabbing and was transported to another hospital.

