Man checks himself into Richmond hospital after suffering face laceration
RICHMOND, Va. — A man was stabbed overnight after being held against his will.
Police said the man suffered a laceration to his face during an argument with another person.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 900 block of N 31st Street.
Officials say the man walked into the Richmond Community Hospital to report the stabbing and was transported to another hospital.
37.533935 -77.408245