Man arrested in fire-bombing and arson of Colonial Heights home

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A Prince George County man has been arrested in connection to the fire-bombing and arson of a home in Colonial Heights.

On June 28, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a residence in the 2300 block of Franklin Ave in Colonial Heights was struck by two Molotov cocktails. The front storm door received minor damage, but the fire spread to the front yard.

Surveillance video captured a male suspect flee the scene.

That suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Patrick Owens. He has been arrested and charged with one count of arson to a dwelling.

Police say Owens may be hit with additional charges in connection to the arson and fire-bombing in the 2200 Block of Franklin Ave that occurred on June 30, 2018.

This time the rear of the house was targeted.

The fire was quickly contained. The family was not at home at the time. The family dog was rescued and transported to the emergency veterinary office.

Damage is estimated at about $5,000.

Federal investigators including the ATF were involved in the investigation.

Owens has been transported to Riverside Regional Jail under a secured bond.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers 804-748-0660.