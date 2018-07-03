Man arrested, accused of removing peepholes from hotel room doors in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say he removed peepholes from several occupied rooms at a northern Virginia hotel.

Miles Payne, 32, of Arizona, is accused of peeping inside several hotel rooms at the Wyndham Garden hotel in Manassas.

Hotel employees told police that Payne removed the peepholes on several doors to rooms in which people were staying.

Police say Payne was found Saturday inside an occupied room on the fourth floor that he broke in to.

Payne was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of arrest, according to police.

He has been charged with three counts of peeping into a dwelling, two counts of unlawful entry, and one count of destruction of property.