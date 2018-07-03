Hundreds pack church for funeral of slain Dinwiddie teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. –Hundreds of people packed pews, and spilled out of the sanctuary into over flow rooms at West End Baptist Church Tuesday, in remembrance of teenager Ke’Aisa Adkins.

The slain 17-year-old Dinwiddie High School student’s body was found in the woods near her home last Friday.

Her 21-year-old cousin, Anton Coleman, is the prime suspect in her murder.

Tuesday’s service was about remembering Adkins, healing, and forgiveness.

Adkins was a student, dancer, singer, cheerleader and today was about remembering and celebrating her vibrant positive spirit.

Adkins’ cheer coach said she was a natural born leader.

“And it showed because she was so strong for all of these girls at practice through everything they were going through, she was always encouraging always uplifting never complaining; it’s going to be hard to do the season without her,” Coach Bree said through tears.

Meanwhile, Kendra Green said the family is going to continue holding on to her sister’s smile and radiant spirit.

“She has no more worries, no more struggles, everything’s going to be okay,” expressed Green.

Coleman returns to court on abduction charges Friday. Crime Insider sources confirmed that Coleman is accused of assaulting his stepfather and mother a little more than two weeks before Adkins disappeared.

Family made it clear during Adkins’ funeral service, that they’ve already completely forgiven him.