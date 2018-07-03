× How to keep your tires safe during hot summer temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. — The summer temperatures are heating up and so are your tires.

Excessive heat causes extreme damage to your tires and put your safety at risk on the roadways, according to experts.

That in addition to hot roadways can contribute to the breakdown of tires and lead to a greater opportunity for tire failure.

Nearly 47 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from their home for the Fourth of July, according to AAA. With summer travel at an all-time high, it is more important than ever to make sure your tires are in good condition before you hit the roadways.

A survey by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that there was an issue with a tire before the crash in 1 of 11 crashes (9%).

Those issues include tread separations, blowouts, bald tires, and underinflation.

Tire experts at Discount Tire say there are five easy tips to remember to keep your tires safe in the heat:

Get Pressure Right and Check Often – check at least once a month, especially before a long trip. Low pressure leads to poor handling and gas mileage, excessive wear, and overloading. Check your tires when they are cool.

Check Your Tread – tread depth determines a vehicle’s safe stopping distance. You can check our tread depth by sticking a penny upside-down in a tread groove. Then use depth gauge to compare. It’s time to replace if Lincoln’s head is visible.

Rotate often – tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles or earlier if irregular or uneven wear develops

Check Your Trunk – most new vehicles are replacing spare tires with tire inflation kits that include puncture coating sealants and air compressors, or even run-flat tires. Check your trunk to see what your vehicle contains and make sure you have a roadside assistance plan.

Don’t overload – the combination of heat and overloading a vehicle (common for summer travel) is one of the most dangerous conditions for a tire because overloaded tires can overheat and possibly fail.

For additional tire tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, click here.