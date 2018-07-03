Grecian Delight…. Grilled bread cheese

RICHMOND, Va – Best-selling author and recipe developer Wendy Sand Eckel showed us a delicious twist on cheese. She was inspired by her recent trip to Greece. This tasty creation can be paired with olives and tomato or you can eat it by itself.

You can see more from Wendy atwww.WendySandEckelauthor.com

Grilled Bread Cheese Assortment for Two

1 Block bread cheese

2 Thick fresh tomato slices

Salt and pepper

Balsamic syrup of flavored balsamic vinegar (such as fig or caramel)

Cured black or green olives

Honey

Toasted, chopped walnuts

Handful of baby arugula

1 T olive oil

1 t prosecco vinegar

1 t lemon juice

Coat a nonstick pan or grill with olive oil. Grill tomatoes until still intact on medium high heat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and set aside.

Brush bread cheese with olive oil and grill on medium high heat, turning over once, until cheese starts to get creamy but still intact.

Remove cheese from pan and cut two slices that will fit over the tomatoes. Slice the remaining cheese into cubes.

Arrange the following on a serving platter:

Tomatoes topped with cheese slices. Sprinkle with black pepper.

A small olive dish with bread cheese cubes, olives, and a sprig of rosemary for garnish. Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the cheese.

Arugula tossed with a mix of the oil, vinegar, lemon, juice and salt and pepper. Drop a few cheese cubes on top.

Bread cheese cubes drizzled with local homey and topped with chopped walnuts.

Bread cheese is also delicious topped with jam or added to eggs and potatoes. In Finland they dip slices in their coffee. You can’t go wrong with bread cheese.

Enjoy!!