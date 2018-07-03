× Fourth of July Celebraitons & Fireworks

RICHMOND, Va. —

Rocketts Red Glare Volleyball Tournament & Fireworks

Professional Beach Volleyball and Fireworks at Rocketts Landing Riverfront, Pro Volleyball Championships start at 8 a.m. with activities throughout the day. Family-friendly festival and a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza.Kid’s Zone opens at 11 a.m. Public encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. to see fireworks. Fireworks to start around 9 p.m. Rocketts Landing, 5000 Old Osborne Turnpike. Free entry, VIP tickets & parking permits can be purchased in advance at www.rockettsredglare.com.

Fireworks at Dogwood Dell Ephesus Drumline marching from Maymont at 5:15 p.m. to Dogwood Dell for a 15-minute performance. Music starts at 6pm, Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m. Blankets and chairs are recommended. 600 South Boulevard. Free. (804) 646-DELL.

Chesterfield County’s Fourth of July celebration

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, gates open at 5. Children’s activities, food vendors and entertainment. No alcohol, glass bottles, pets or personal fireworks allowed. Blankets or lawn chairs recommended. Free, Fireworks start at dark. www.chesterfield.gov or (804) 748-1992.

Red, White, and Lights celebration under the Big Tent with the Richmond Symphony – Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road. food trucks, kids activities, Afro-funk jazz group Plunky & Oneness performs at 6 p.m. Richmond Symphony performs under the Big Tent at 8pm. Fireworks Around 9:15 p.m., the evening will end with fireworks and a laser-light show. Families encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and arrive early. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks around 9:15 p.m. Free. https://henrico.us/calendar/red-white-and-lights.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

CarMax Free Fourth of July. Admission includes Butterflies LIVE! and Origami in the Garden exhibits, and Children’s Garden, including WaterPlay. Guests are invited to dress in red, white and blue, and decorate strollers and wagons for a parade around the Children’s Garden. Guests can also make a craft/decoration in the Children’s Garden. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garden open , 1 – 4 p.m. Live music by the Happy Lucky Combo in the Children’s Garden, 2 p.m. Parade in the Children’s Garden. The Butterflies LIVE! line will close at 3:30 p.m. to insure those in line will see the exhibit. There will also be indoor cooling spaces available for guests. Please note: outside food is not allowed to brought into the Garden (there is food available for purchase) and there are no fireworks; this event ends at 5 p.m. http://www.lewisginter.org/

Richmond Flying Squirrels Independence Day game and Fireworks at the Diamond

July 4 – July 7, fireworks display after the game, Game 6:35 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Boulevard. $8-$14. 359-3866 or www.squirrelsbaseball.com.

Goochland Fourth of July Fireworks

Bring picnics, park and watch the fireworks, beginning at 9 p.m. from the Goochland Sports Complex, 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland. Rain date is July 5. Free. Details www.goochlandva.us or (804) 556-5854.

Fourth at the Fort

Fort Lee’s Fourth at the Fort with patriotic music from the 392nd Army Band, top 40 covers from the band Trademark, a KidZone with inflatables, games for a fee, and food for sale. Starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks around 9:30 p.m. at Fort Lee, Prince George County. Free. (804) 765-1539 or lee.armymwr.com.

Colonial Heights Fireworks

Fireworks spectacular begins around 9:15 p.m. off Charles Dimmock Parkway, with viewing in the Southgate Square/Walmart area. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Rain date: July 5. Free. Details www.colonialheightsva.gov or (804) 520-9390.

Ashland Fourth of July Non-motorized parade starts at Henry Clay Elementary School on Hanover Avenue and heads to Hanover Arts & Activities Center, 500 S. Center St., 11 a.m. contests, music, crafts, games and a patriotic pet contest. Free. www.hanoverarts.org.

Reds, whites, and Tunes, at James River Cellars Winery, 11008 Washington Highway, Glen Allen, 1 – 5pm. Details http://www.jamesrivercellars.com/