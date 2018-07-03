× Facebook is swooning over this St. Louis officer

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police have an ongoing campaign reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts. A recent post of an officer has gone viral on Facebook as fans swoon over the star of the photo.

The campaign posts a photo every Monday of a smiling officer reminding patrons to “Arrive Alive” and wear their seatbelts. Little did the County Police know that last Monday’s post would get this much attention from the public.

Facebook and Twitter users reacted fondly to the photo and have generated thousands of reactions. The post has been shared over 5,000 times.

The attractive officer featured is grabbing the attention of women all over social media while encouraging them to buckle up behind the wheel.