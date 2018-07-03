Chesterfield shooting believed to be domestic related: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in a Chesterfield County neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources say officers initially responded to the 200 block Rosegill Road for an assault with a deadly weapon around 4:20 p.m. Those sources say it was actually a shooting.

Sources say that a woman told police that a man attacked her and she shot him in the shoulder.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting victim was transported to the Chip Trauma Center at Chippenham Hospital. There is no word on the extend of those injuries at this time.

Detectives and forensics responded to the scene, located just off Arch Road in North Chesterfield County.

Crime Insider sources believe the incident is domestic in nature.

Police have not confirmed this information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

