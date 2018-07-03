Celebrate the 4th with Red, white and blue cookies!

RICHMOND, Va – Jeaketa Manga from Manga’s mini treats showed her patriotic spirit with white chocolate chip cookies with blueberries and cranberries just in time for 4th of July.

For more information visit http://www.mangasminitreats.com/

White Chocolate Chip cookies with Cranberries and Blueberries

3/4 cup white (granulated) sugar 3/4 cup brown sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 cup of unsalted butter, softened 1 egg 2 1/4 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup dried cranberries 1/2 cup dried blueberries 1 cup white chocolate chips

-Set oven at 375.

-Mix all dry ingredients together and whisk in a separate bowl. Set aside.

-Cream together both sugars and butter until fluffy.

-Add in the egg and then vanilla.

-Add the dry ingredients to the wet, slowly until fully incorporated.

-Mix in the dried fruit and chocolate chips.

–Drop by spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes (longer if you like a crunchier cookie).