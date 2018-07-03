× Caroline County signs contract to house Illegal immigrants in old jail

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. –After almost a year of negotiations, the Caroline County Board of Supervisors entered into a five-year agreement with the United States Department of Homeland Security for detention and care of Administrative Detainees.

The agreement is effective on July 1, 2018 , for housing illegal immigrants at the Caroline Detention Facility, formerly known as the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail.

The facility will house adult male and female immigrants who have illegally entered the United States. No children will be detained at this facility, officials said.

The purpose of detention services at the Caroline Detention Facility is to assure illegal immigrants’ presence during their administrative hearing process and assure their presence for removal from the United States pursuant to a lawful final order by an Immigration Court, the Board of Immigration Appeals or other federal judicial body.

The planned move will reinstate up to 120 jobs within the county, which were lost as a result of the closing of the regional jail, and will provide a safe and modern facility to house adults going through the legal process, officials said.