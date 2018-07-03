3 GRTC passengers taken to hospital after minivan driver hits bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – The driver of a Saturn minivan ran into the back of a GRTC bus Monday afternoon at the intersection of Wilmer Avenue and Chamberlayne Road.

Seven passengers were on board the bus, in addition to the operator, according to a GRTC spokesperson.

When CBS 6 arrived at the scene, one person was being placed onto a stretcher. Three of the people from the bus were taken to a local hospital.

The Saturn minivan was crumpled in the front, and the GRTC bus had some scratches on the back side.

An ambulance, fire truck and Henrico Police officers responded to the scene.

No word on how many people in total were riding in the Saturn minivan,

One lane of Wilmer Avenue was briefly closed from Seminary Avenue to Chamberlayne Road, but has since reopened.

Both vehicles were towed away, and CBS 6 is still waiting to hear if charges will be filed.

The bus hit was the 1A, which travels between the intersection where it was hit and Spring Rock Green in Southside.