Waynesboro brewery Basic City Beer replacing Manchester’s Twisted Ales

RICHMOND, Va. –A brewery from the Blue Ridge Mountains is picking up where a recently closed Southside beer maker left off.

Waynesboro-based Basic City Beer Co. has struck a deal to take over the equipment and space left idle by Twisted Ales Brewing, which ceased operations at 212 W. Sixth St. in Manchester last month.

Basic City co-owner Bart Lanman said the deal closed Friday and will give the brewery its first satellite taproom outside its hometown.

Basic City’s flagship taproom is in Waynesboro, a small city about 30 miles west of Charlottesville. Lanman said they’d been looking for a second spot when he got a call about Twisted Ales’s assets being up for sale.

“We’d looked in Roanoke, Northern Virginia and of course Richmond. But this was quick; two weeks ago was when I found about it,” Lanman said. “I know some people in Richmond who gave me a call and said it’s a good deal and it’s going to go quick. It was too good an opportunity to turn down.”

Basic City is taking over Twisted Ales’ lease and brewing equipment, but the full terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lanman said they will not retain the Twisted Ales name.

He said they’re aiming to have the Manchester space up and running by Sept. 1, if not sooner.

