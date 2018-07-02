Valet staff at the VCU Massey Cancer recognized for their hard work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several patients at the VCU Massey Cancer Center reached out to CBS 6, asking us to recognize the valet staff for their hard work.

Those patients raved about the unselfish work that the valet staff gives daily, including welcoming patients with a smile every day, despite the heat.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, reporter Shelby Brown surprised the valet team and commended their professionalism and hard work.

“For CBS 6 Gives, we just try to recognize people in the community who are doing awesome things. People love you for what you do and love you for the love that you show to the patients that come in here,” said Brown.

Brown presented the valet staff with some lunch and some cold drinks on the hot summer day.

“We just want to thank you for doing what you do and for showing the compassion and love that you do for all the folks,” Brown added.

“Y’all mean more than just a job. I feel like some of you became family to me. Just keep doing that, because when people are going through a rough time. Just a smile, opening up a door… that’s a really big deal to some people. So, thank y’all,” one patient told the staff.

