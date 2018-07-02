× Va. man busted with over 2 lbs. of weed after texting police officer

FAIRFAX, Va. — A wrong number led to a big drug bust for Fairfax Police.

According to police, an officer received a text from someone offering to sell them marijuana.

The narcotics detective continued the conversation and scheduled a meeting.

The suspect was arrested and found in possession of more than a pound of marijuana.

A subsequent search warrant of his residence revealed another pound of marijuana, suspected schedule I narcotics, a firearm, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute.

The Fairfax County Police Department, which provides service to a population over one million, has previously posted “stranger than fiction” crimes on Facebook, using the hashtag #FCPDStrangerCalls.

The last one they posted in March, was video of a man trying to escape police but he was hit by his own car as he ran away.