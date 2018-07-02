Richmond man left bloody and bruised after robbery at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A visit to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront took a frightening turn for a Richmond couple.

Courtney Taylor, and her fiance, Michael Nadeau were enjoying a weekend by the beach when police say Nadeau was assaulted and robbed.

"Emotionally yes, he's having a very difficult time dealing with it," said Taylor.

The couple say the incident happened Friday morning around 3:00, WTKR reports.

The couple had dinner and drinks at Catch 31 beforehand. Taylor had gone home early while Nadeau stayed out a bit longer. On his walk back to their hotel room police say he was jumped by a group of teenagers near 11th Street.

His injuries are so severe, he is unable to talk about them himself. His fiance, Courtney Taylor described how a night out at the beach took a terrifying turn and her fiance was left bloody and bruised.

"They knocked him in the head probably eight to twelve times and they got him pretty good," said Taylor.

"He was beaten badly in his head, he had an egg out to here,” Taylor said, describing the knot on his head. “His arms were bruised up; his legs were bruised."

Police say he was also robbed. Nadeau had more than $2,000 on him which they were planning to deposit the next day, according to Taylor.

Investigators say they have surveillance video but are unsure if the images are clear enough to catch anyone.

As for Taylor and her fiancé, they're sending a warning to others about the importance of remaining vigilant, no matter where you are.

The couple says they will return to the Oceanfront but will be more cautious about their surroundings from now on.

Nadeau is back home in Henrico and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to an incident report with Virginia Beach Police they are investigating the robbery. They are asking anyone with information to take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.