Richmond man arrested, accused of punching firefighter and arson

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested after police say he punched a firefighter after emergency crews responded to investigate an arson at a South Richmond building.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 24, at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Richmond Police and Fire responded to the 600 block of Hull Street to investigate an arson inside a building.

When firefighters entered the building, they found the arson suspect, identified as Sean M. Griffin, 29, of the 500 block of Hull Street, hiding inside of the laundry room and holding a large knife.

Police say Griffin punched a firefighter at the scene and fled the building.

He was arrested a short time later, police said.

Griffin has been charged with arson to an occupied dwelling and assault on a firefighter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Fire Investigator A. Roberts at (804) 646-6814 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.