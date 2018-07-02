No-Bake Cake Pops

RICHMOND, Va – Leanne Fletcher and her sweet son Phillip showed us how to make a perfect summer treat – no bake pops! You can see more of Sweet Leanne’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Phillip’s No-Bake Pops

Ingredients:

20 chocolate sandwich cookies with cream filling 4 ounces cream cheese

½ tsp vanilla ½ cup semisweet chocolate

½ dark chocolate

½ white chocolate 3 tsp vegetable oil (divided) Assorted sprinkles, crushed nuts, mini candies

Directions:

Place the cookies in a food processor and pulse them until roughly chopped. Add the cream cheese and vanilla, continue pulsing until the mixture is well combined and there are no large pieces. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a small scoop mold the cookie mixture into 1-inch balls. Insert a lollipop stick into each ball, place them on the baking sheet and freeze them for 30 minutes. Melt the chocolate and vegetable oil in the microwave on 30-second intervals, stirring between each interval, until fully melted.

Dip the cookie balls in the melted chocolate then immediately garnish them.

Return the pops to the baking sheet. Loosely cover and refrigerate them for 1 hour or until the chocolate is set