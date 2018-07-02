× New Henrico County School Superintendent sworn-in

HENRICO, Va. — Dr. Amy Cashwell was sworn in Monday at 10 a.m. as the new leader of Henrico County Public Schools. Cashwell, a longtime administrator and educator with Virginia Beach City Public Schools, succeeded the retiring Patrick C. Kinlaw as the school division’s superintendent.

Cashwell’s swearing-in at Henrico County Circuit Court was witnessed by a group that included school division leaders and members of the School Board.

The Henrico School Board announced her selection June 5 after a search that included extensive public involvement.

In her previous position as chief academic officer for Virginia Beach Schools’ Department of Teaching and Learning, Cashwell oversaw a number of departments, including those dealing with instruction, instructional technology, student support services, exceptional education, and opportunity and achievement. She joined Virginia Beach Schools in 1998 as a teacher before becoming an assistant principal and principal. She assumed her role as chief academic officer in 2013.

Cashwell is an alumna of Longwood University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and education. She earned a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from the George Washington University. Cashwell also earned a doctorate from George Washington, in education administration and policy studies. She is originally from Virginia Beach.

