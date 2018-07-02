× Missing woman last seen in Lakeside area found safe

UPDATE: Sherry Krajnock has been located safely, according to Henrico Police.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are searching for a missing woman, last seen in the Lakeside area of the county Monday afternoon.

Sherry Krajnock, 68, was last seen between 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., according to police.

Krajnock is described as a white female. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering and printed glasses on the front.

If you have seen Krajnock or know her whereabouts, contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.