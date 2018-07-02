× Missing Charlottesville man believed to be in danger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a missing Charlottesville man.

Samuel Lee Houchens, 53, was last seen in the evening hours of June 20, at his home at 1623 Meridian Street in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville police say Houchens may need medical attention and is believed to be in danger.

Houchens is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, navy and orange university of Virginia Cavaliers basketball shorts and brown penny deck shoes.

This is Virginia’s first Critically Missing Adult Alert activation, also known as the Ashanti Alert, since the new law went into effect on July 1, according to State Police.

Anyone who has seen Houchens is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 1-434-970-3280.