Man charged with murder after police find victim stabbed in car crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police arrested a man in relation to death of Ricky W. Hensley, who died on July 1, 2018.

At about 3 a.m. on July 1, police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 11000 block of Winterpock Road. The driver, identified as Hensley, 60, was transported to an area hospital, where he died from stab wounds sustained prior to the crash.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Hensley, of the 13800 block of Cedar Creek Road, was stabbed with a knife during an altercation earlier in the night.

Police have arrested William H. Haskins Jr., 56, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, and charged him with murder.

He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance.

Police continue to investigate this incident, and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.