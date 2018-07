RICHMOND, Va – Local group Legacy Unplugged joined us for two live songs. Kaila Valdez, Jose Pomier, Thomas Rogers and Nelson Valentine performed “The Truth” by India Arie and “Midnight” by Leanne La Havas.

You can see Legacy Unplugged live at the following locations:

July 6th, 8pm at Good Tymes Restaurant and Lounge

July 9th at Grandstaff & Stein

July 28th at Heart and Soul Festival at Hardywood Brewery