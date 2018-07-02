Henrico teen saves young boy from club pool: ‘I heard him say help!’

Brendan King will have more details on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico teen’s lifeguard skills were put to the test Saturday when he saved a boy from drowning.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at Raintree Swim and Racquet Club on Raintree Drive, according to owner Stacey Parker.

Michael Wood, who was lifeguarding, said he heard a young boy yelling for help when he dove in the 11 foot deep pool.

“I heard him say help. I was like oh gosh… did he say help? I noticed that he had his eyes closed and he was swimming very blindly,” Wood recalled.

The 15-year-old lifeguard immediately jumped in and pulled the boy to safety.

“His parents were so thankful,” Wood remembered. “They said, ‘Thank you so much! Thank you, thank you, thank you.’ and shook my hand.”

The boy, who was not identified, was not injured.

Parker said the incident served as a good reminder of the importance of having lifeguards on duty.

“Safety of our members is our number one concern and having a good staff and lifeguards certainly puts us at ease,” she said. “In a split second anything can happen.”

This is Wood’s first summer life-guarding at Raintree.

“Definitely know your limits,” he warned. “To lose a child is just awful and no parent wants to go through that.”