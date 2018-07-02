Heat advisory issued for Tuesday; temps remain high all week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat and humidity will intensify with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index near or above 105°.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8 P.M. for parts of central and eastern Virginia.

The ridge of heat will gradually shift east by the second half of the week, which enable storm chances to increase slightly over the area.

Afternoon temperatures will likely stay in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Friday with an afternoon heat index closing in on 100°.

The normal high for much of July is around 90°.

Any storms will be rather isolated and most likely during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

An approaching “cool” front will bring a little more relief next weekend. It will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Highs next weekend will average in the mid and upper 80s, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The latest monthly outlook from the National Weather Service shows temperatures will likely average above normal. Although we will see some occasional dips in the daily temperatures, the trend shows longer periods of highs in the 90s locking in frequently.

Rainfall amounts may come out close to normal, which is 4.51". With muggy conditions, thunderstorms could put down heavier, localized rainfall.

We just finished up the wettest May and June on record. In fact, we beat the previous wettest June by over three inches thanks to the torrential rain last Friday.

June averaged 1.3° above normal, and hottest temperature was 98°.

