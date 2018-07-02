× Emergency bridge repair closes multiple lanes on I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Emergency bridge repairs has closed multiple lanes on the bridge located over Old Washington Highway in Henrico County.

Crews have closed the left and center lanes on I-295 south just north of Woodman Rd. near mile marker 47. The bridge will be open during repairs, but only the right lane will be open.

Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route and expect major delays while crews repair the bridge.

VDOT encourages travelers to use I-95 to bypass the work zone.

Crews estimate the closure will remain in place until 4:00 a.m. July 3, 2018.