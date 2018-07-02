Driver charged with DUI after striking motorcyclist in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after police say she struck a motorcyclist, leaving him with serious injuries.

JC Daniel was on a Saturday morning stroll on his motorcycle when all of a sudden, he was hit head-on by a driver driving the wrong way on Route 10 in Chesterfield County.

The incident happened around 9:55 a.m.

Daniel suffered serious injuries.

Police arrested 25-year-old Norma Villanueva Pereira and charged her with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

Crime Insider sources say she had been traveling the wrong way for at least a mile.

Daniel is a soon-to-be father, so his wife says the accident has flipped their world upside down.

A friend has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.