DMV now offers veteran indicators on driver’s licenses, ID cards

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia House Delegate John McGuire became the first veteran in Virginia to apply for a veteran indicator on his driver's license Monday at the DMV's Richmond Central Customer Service Center.

McGuire advocated for House Bill 737 which now makes getting the label on a driver's license or Virginia I.D. card possible for all Virginia veterans.

"Some people risk their time, some people risk their money, but our veterans our men and women in uniform, often times risk their lives," said McGuire.

McGuire said instead of needing to I.D. cards veterans will now just need one to confirm their veteran status.

The bill makes it possible for veterans to get an indicator on their license like this one. It's a convenient way for them to prove their veteran status.

"What I keep hearing from veterans is I hope someone would solve this I.D. issue," said Delegate McGuire.

As a former navy seal himself, McGuire said he wanted to benefit those who serve.

"When the governor signed this bill, he said 'this is my favorite bill this year,' and I kind of cut in and said mine too," said Delegate McGuire.

Veterans who want to apply simply need to go to their local DMV and bring their DD214 which proves their status. Those who already have a veterans I.D. card can renew that license online, and automatically get the label.

For those who apply before their driver's license expires, there will be a $20 fee for the new license. Getting the veteran indicator is free.

‘It’s a small step we have much more work to do to make their life more convenient,’ said McGuire.