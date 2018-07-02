City opens 2 cooling shelters to cope with extreme heat; water will be available too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --The city will be opening cooling stations to assist residents with the forecasted high temperatures.

The city cooling stations will open Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road

Department of Social Services, 900 East Marshall Street

Bottled water will be available at the City cooling stations, but food will not be provided.

Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not allowed.

All residents should take measures to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat during the day. Drink plenty of hydrating fluids (two to four glasses each hour) to replace salt and minerals lost from sweating when working or exercising outside.

If you are not able to make it to a City cooling station, you can stay cool and safe by remaining in an air-conditioned area.

Tips from the City:

Consider a trip to a local library or visit a friend with air conditioning. Spending at least two hours per day in air conditioning significantly reduces the risk of heat-related illnesses. When temperatures reach the upper 90s or above, a fan may not prevent heat-related illness.

Never leave children or pets in cars. Temperatures inside a car can reach more than 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.

Avoid sunburn and wear light clothing. Sunburn limits your body’s ability to keep itself cool and causes loss of body fluids, so use sunscreen with a high SPF. Lighter-weight clothing that is loose fitting and light colored is more comfortable during extreme temperatures. Use a hat to keep the head cool.

One of the most important precautions you should take is to schedule or reschedule activities and outdoor work to the coolest parts of the day. In the summer, sunlight exposure is greatest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, give your body a break as the high temperatures can be stressful on your body. Limit physical activity until your body adjusts to the heat.

City cooling stations are opened when the temperature and/or heat index is expected to reach or exceed 95 degrees. For more information regarding cooling services, city residents should contact the City’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367. In the event of a heat related emergency, please call 9-1-1.