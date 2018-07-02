× 2 dogs dead; 8 people displaced in Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Two dogs died in a house fire that displaced five adults and three children, according to Lieutenant Jason Elmore with the Chesterfield Fire Department.

At 9:47 p.m. firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Heritage Drive, near Harrowgate Road. Firefighter determined that the fire started in the kitchen.

No people in the home sustained injuries, but two family pets died.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire remains under investigation.